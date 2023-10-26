2023 Cybersecurity Insiders VPN risk report
Explore the complex world of today’s VPN management and understand its vulnerabilities to diverse cyberattacks
Internet users turn to VPNs to protect themselves from harmful exposure that comes with using untrusted networks. The current state of VPN security paints a stark picture for organizations.
Companies are concerned that third parties serve as a potential backdoor for attackers into their network through VPN access. The 2023 Cybersecurity Insiders VPN risk report will cover the risks that come with VPN technology. Here’s what you will learn from this whitepaper:
- The most common VPN risks facing organizations today
- How VPNs affect users, admins, and third parties
- Why a zero trust solution is the best way to relieve VPN woes
Cybersecurity Insiders surveyed 382 cybersecurity professionals to explore the complexity of today’s VPN management, user experience issues, vulnerabilities to diverse cyberattacks, and their potential to impair organizations’ broader security posture.
Download the report for free today.
Provided by Zscaler
