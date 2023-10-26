Seven symptoms that tell your legacy firewall isn't fit for zero trust
Spot the signs that show a misalignment between your current firewall and zero trust solutions
Did you know that 85% of IT professionals surveyed by Zscaler say firewalls are best delivered from the cloud?
Hub-and-spoke networks and perimeter firewalls worked in the past when there was a perimeter to protect. But to secure and enable a hybrid workforce, you need a modern zero trust solution.
Zscaler has put together this asset to help you spot the signs that show a misalignment between your current firewall and zero trust solutions. This whitepaper expires the following disadvantages of legacy firewalls:
- Poor visibility and performance when inspecting encrypted traffic at scale
- Inability to stop ransomware attacks or prevent lateral movement of threats
- High risk of internet-borne infections spreading across your hybrid cloud
- Traffic congestion and complex routing when securing a remote workforce
Aging firewall models are slow and lack inline real-time protection against malware. Protect your SaaS applications and safely deploy workloads to the cloud.
Download today.
Provided by Zscaler
