Announcing the winners of the Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA!

ITPro would like to congratulate the winners of this year's Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA, who are recognised for their outstanding products in the categories of Active Life, AI, Audio, Computing, Gaming, Homes, Phones, and TV.

Experts from across Future's technology publications, including ITPro, considered hundreds of entries, identifying these 19 products as some of the best technology that was on offer at this year's IFA conference in Berlin.

Congratulations once again to all the winners.

Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA 2025 winners

Category: Active Life

(Image credit: Acemate/IFA)

Winner: best health tech – Acemate Tennis Robot

Winner: best outdoor tech – Netgear Nighthawk® M7 Pro WiFi 7 Mobile 5G Router

Category: AI

(Image credit: Switchbot/IFA)

Joint winner: best AI – ROkid Glasses

Joint winner: best AI – Plaud Note Pro

Joint winner: best AI – SwitchBot AI Hub

Category: Audio

(Image credit: BOYA)

Winner: best earbuds – Artronic Designs Komtur

Winner: best portable speaker – Boya Magic

Category: Computing

(Image credit: Acer)

Winner: best laptop – Acer Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M)

Winner: best computing accessory – StartTech.com 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger

Category: Gaming

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Winner: best gaming laptop – Acer Predator Helios 18P AI

Winner: best gaming computer – Lenovo Legion Go 2

Category: Homes

(Image credit: Eufy)

Winner: best home security – Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera

Winner: best cleaning tech – eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2

Winner: best home security – Reolink Innovation TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi

Winner: best home tech – XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max

Category: Phones

(Image credit: TCL)

Joint winner: best phone/phone accessory – Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Joint winner: best phone/phone accessory – TCL Mobile TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

Category: TV

(Image credit: AWOL Vision)

Joint winner: best TV – TiVo OS

Joint winner: best TV – AWOL Vision Valerion VisionMaster Max