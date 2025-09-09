Announcing the winners of the Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA!
These are the 20 most innovative products on show at IFA 2025
ITPro would like to congratulate the winners of this year's Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA, who are recognised for their outstanding products in the categories of Active Life, AI, Audio, Computing, Gaming, Homes, Phones, and TV.
Experts from across Future's technology publications, including ITPro, considered hundreds of entries, identifying these 19 products as some of the best technology that was on offer at this year's IFA conference in Berlin.
Congratulations once again to all the winners.
Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA 2025 winners
Category: Active Life
Winner: best health tech – Acemate Tennis Robot
Winner: best outdoor tech – Netgear Nighthawk® M7 Pro WiFi 7 Mobile 5G Router
Category: AI
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Joint winner: best AI – ROkid Glasses
Joint winner: best AI – Plaud Note Pro
Joint winner: best AI – SwitchBot AI Hub
Category: Audio
Winner: best earbuds – Artronic Designs Komtur
Winner: best portable speaker – Boya Magic
Category: Computing
Winner: best laptop – Acer Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M)
Winner: best computing accessory – StartTech.com 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger
Category: Gaming
Winner: best gaming laptop – Acer Predator Helios 18P AI
Winner: best gaming computer – Lenovo Legion Go 2
Category: Homes
Winner: best home security – Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera
Winner: best cleaning tech – eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2
Winner: best home security – Reolink Innovation TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi
Winner: best home tech – XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max
Category: Phones
Joint winner: best phone/phone accessory – Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Joint winner: best phone/phone accessory – TCL Mobile TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra
Category: TV
Joint winner: best TV – TiVo OS
Joint winner: best TV – AWOL Vision Valerion VisionMaster Max
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.