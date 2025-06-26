Best of IFA awards are now open for entries

IFA is back for another year, running from September 5-9 in Berlin, Germany. The event describes itself as "where global business meets innovation" and it brings industry professionals together to understand and explore the latest and greatest tech trends.

ITPro is pleased to be honoring the best of the best – alongside other Future brands, such as TechRadar, TechRadarPro and T3 – with a new awards series for 2025 dubbed the Future Innovation Awards - Best of IFA.

The entry period is now open for submissions until the closing deadline of 23:59 CET on August 22, 2025. Judges will be looking for entries that really demonstrate innovation and industry excellence. The cost to enter is $250 per submission and you can enter here.

There are many benefits to entering including:

All nominees can download a fully licensed digital nominee badge for marketing purposes (license free not applicable until the winners are announced on September 8)

All winners get a crystal glass trophy to celebrate and showcase the win.

The opportunity to licensing the official winners badge for marketing purposes.

Winners will be announced on September 8.