4 ways businesses are using Dell PowerProtect One to go beyond backup and build recovery-ready operations

Robust cyber resilience has rapidly become table stakes for any business that is serious about security, but good cyber resilience often comes at the cost of flexibility. Organizations are forced to adopt closed systems that – despite good intentions – limit the workloads, cloud platforms, and virtual machines an organization can deploy.

To address this, Dell has created PowerProtect One, a new, unified approach to cyber resilience.

Rather than forcing IT leaders to make a binary choice between flexibility and control, PowerProtect One provides a unified cyber resilience platform that brings together management, orchestration, and secure, efficient protection storage into a single, intelligent experience. In short, it adds cyber resilience without restricting what your infrastructure can do.

Let’s explore PowerProtect One and find out how it can help businesses improve backup security and recovery from cyberattacks.

TL;DR

Dell PowerProtect One provides a unified platform from which IT leaders can manage cyber resilience activities

PowerProtect One’s rapid recovery capabilities enable businesses to restore files and applications within minutes, minimizing downtime during unexpected outages

PowerProtect One integrates with third-party backup tools, meaning it can work to bring robust cyber resilience to a mix of tools and systems without compromising the flexibility many IT environments require

PowerProtect One safeguards sensitive data with secure, efficient immutable protection storage, giving companies confidence in defending against evolving cyberattacks

AI-driven automation can take care of a lot of manual work an IT team may otherwise need to do, allowing them to focus on other projects and strategic initiatives

The unified nature of PowerProtect One and its automated features enables rapid cyberattack recovery across complex IT infrastructure, without compromise

Seamless integration with third-party environments ensures consistent backups across a diverse set of workloads, helping maintain business continuity for complex IT setups

The increasing threat of cyberattacks, especially in the era of AI, means it’s often not a matter of if your company will be attacked, but when. The threat is compounded by the rapidly expanding size of the attack surface, with on-premises infrastructure, multiple endpoints, layers of cloud services, and a diverse range of applications all providing fertile ground for hackers.

So, if cyberattacks are inevitable, there’s only one logical position to take: you have to make sure your organization has strong cyber resilience so it can recover quickly and confidently and minimize disruption.

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Dell PowerProtect One simplifies cyber resilience with a unified platform

Protecting a business against cyberattacks and threats is complex, especially in a distributed IT environment. IT can protect against threats in these environments using custom tools and tailored policies, but this quickly becomes unwieldy, especially in a larger organization with a complex mix of hardware, software, and workloads. Dell PowerProtect One aims to simplify this by bringing together management, orchestration, and secure, efficient storage.

PowerProtect One achieves this through an open, integrated architecture that works with both Dell and third-party backup tools. PowerProtect One can reduce management overheads by up to 50%, cutting through the chaos of multiple backup systems, complex recovery workflows, and inconsistent policies across diverse infrastructures.

Essentially, this unified platform gives IT leaders more control over cyber resilience while reducing complexity, strengthening recovery confidence, and protecting critical data at scale without vendor lock-in.

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Dell PowerProtect One helps your organization recover faster when every minute counts

Rapid recovery capabilities help organizations restore files and applications within minutes and minimize downtime during unexpected outages. To facilitate this, Dell PowerProtect One embraces three pillars of cyber resilience:

An unbreakable foundation: f eatures like data immutability, encryption, and efficient data reduction give you the confidence to operate securely and scale without compromise while moving your business forward .

eatures like data immutability, encryption, and efficient data reduction give you the confidence to operate securely and scale without compromise while moving your business forward Frictionless operations: security and resilience shouldn’t come at the cost of operational complexity. PowerProtect One delivers frictionless operations through centralized visibility, integrated management, seamless ecosystem integration, and intelligent automation.

security and resilience shouldn’t come at the cost of operational complexity. PowerProtect One delivers frictionless operations through centralized visibility, integrated management, seamless ecosystem integration, and intelligent automation. Trusted resilience: PowerProtect delivers that confidence through decades of innovation, enterprise-grade reliability, and proven performance at scale. This is resilience teams can rely on when it matters most.

Taken together, this is what differentiates PowerProtect One: It’s secure at its core, simple to operate, and trusted when organizations depend on it most.

Dell PowerProtect One ensures your backups are recovery-ready

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Ransomware targets an organization’s backup systems in order to prevent recovery and maximize chaos and disruption, so businesses must protect backups as much as core systems. End-to-end ransomware resilience safeguards sensitive data with continuous monitoring, giving companies confidence in defending against evolving cyber threats.

Dell PowerProtect One encrypts data at rest in backup copies and orchestrates backups across a diverse IT environment, from software to storage infrastructure. It then keeps backups secure with built-in malware and ransomware scanning and detection capabilities.

From virtual machines to databases, file systems, containers, and AI workloads, PowerProtect One covers your entire environment. When an attack strikes, you get every system back up and running, fast.

As mentioned above, a unified interface simplifies managing and consolidating a mix of backup tools and systems, allowing an administrator to define backup frequency and ensure everything is recovery-ready if a cyberattack penetrates an organization's defenses.

Dell PowerProtect One can automate recovery to reduce disruption

When disruption hits, recovering as fast and as seamlessly as possible is the goal. Dell PowerProtect One uses anomaly detection to monitor metadata, configurations, and behavioral patterns, then alerts users. The AI Assistant then provides guidance, likely root causes, and recommended next steps.

Automated threat discovery, policy enforcement, and recovery-workflow triggers reduce the need for human intervention and, therefore, human error across an expansive IT environment, while also providing consistency in recovery operations.