The Dell Pro 7 2-in-1: Your questions answered

2-in-1 laptops that can act as both a traditional ‘clamshell’ laptop and a tablet aren’t anything new in the computing world for both businesses and consumers. When configuring a laptop fleet, however, it can be challenging to decide if a standard laptop or a 2-in-1 will best suit the needs of your organization and its workers.

The Dell Pro 7 family offers both clamshell professional-grade laptops and 2-in-1 options, with a suite of configurable specs and features. To help you decide if a 2-in-1 option is right for your business needs, this article answers key questions about the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1.

TL;DR

Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops support hybrid and dynamic working styles with their multiple form factors

13-inch and 14-inch display options mean the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops can support field workers and those looking for a hybrid working setup

There’s a myriad of spec options, from the latest AMD and Intel laptop processors to hefty amounts of RAM and storage

Like other professional Dell laptops, the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops come with a host of built-in security features

All Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 models are AI-ready out of the box

Remote management options mean IT teams can keep Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops safe and up-to-date, even within a highly hybrid workforce

(Image credit: Dell)

How can workers use the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1?

A Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 can function like a standard laptop day in, day out, with the screen and specs to deliver a professional portable computer. When needed, though, the 360-degree hinge allows the display to be rotated back and laid flat against the laptop’s underside, turning the machine into a large-format tablet. This happens automatically with Windows 11, switching into a touchscreen-friendly tablet mode.

Tablet mode is handy for workers attending a site visit or walking around a factory floor, where it would be hard to use a standard laptop but easy to tap notes on a touchscreen or even handwrite them with a stylus.

By folding the display to a 45-degree angle, a Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 can be used in a ‘tent’ mode, effectively turning it into a compact portable display without a keyboard and trackpad getting in the way. This is useful for on-the-fly presentations or simply watching videos when relaxing on a business trip after a busy day of fieldwork.

How can you spec the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1?

There’s a mix of specification options you can go for with the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1:

Intel and AMD processor options: The Intel models can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, with 8 cores and up to 4.5 GHz clock speeds in the entry-level processors, and 16 cores and up to 4.8GHz in the top-end CPU option

The Intel models can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, with 8 cores and up to 4.5 GHz clock speeds in the entry-level processors, and 16 cores and up to 4.8GHz in the top-end CPU option AMD CPU options start with the Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435 with its 6 cores and up to 4.5GHz clock speeds, and end with the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 with its 12 cores and clock speeds of up to 5.2GHz

RAM options: from 16GB to 64GB of LPDDR5x

from 16GB to 64GB of LPDDR5x Storage: The Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 features SSD storage, starting at 256GB and going up to 2TB

The Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 features SSD storage, starting at 256GB and going up to 2TB An optional mobile broadband card for cellular connectivity when on the move

for cellular connectivity when on the move An optional built-in fingerprint scanner for biometric security

(Image credit: Dell)

What are the display options for the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1?

Dell Pro 2-in-1 laptops come with a 13.3in or 14in display. Both use a Widescreen Ultra Extended Graphics Array) (WUXGA) format, meaning you get a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. This presents a solid display with more verticality than a standard Full HD display, which is better for productivity and tasks such as video editing.

The 13.3in model is likely to be the best option for workers who are often working on the move and out in the field, while the 14in option will suit those who tend to move between more static workspaces and would benefit from the larger display.

Is the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 built for desk work or work on the move?

A Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 can be used for both desk work and by people on the move. Both the 13.3in and 14in models are compact enough for working on the move; whether that’s out in the field, while commuting or at a coffee shop.

But an array of port options, such as both USB-C and USB-A ports and an HDMI connection, means the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 can form the heart of a desktop setup when connected to an external monitor, keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals.

Like other Dell Pro laptops, the 2-in-1 has been designed to support hybrid working, offering the portability for work on the move and the power for heavier tasks that might once have required a desktop computer.

(Image credit: Dell)

How does the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 support collaboration?

Perhaps the best feature of a 2-in-1 laptop is its ability to serve as a tool for collaboration. With the option to fold the display flat or back on itself to turn the laptop into a tablet, the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 can be used as a touchscreen display on which multiple people can collaborate; say, manipulating an on-screen blueprint or graphic when discussing the design of a product or system.

For ad-hoc presentations, or those where a projector or external display isn’t readily available, putting a Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 into its ‘tent’ mode turns it into a handy presentation display for showcasing slide decks or playing promotional videos. For salespeople in the field, this could be a game-changer when compared to a standard laptop.

What's the webcam and microphone like on the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1?

As standard, all Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 models come with a Full HD infrared front-facing camera, offering a 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second, partnered with dual integrated noise-canceling microphones.

There’s the option to specify an 8-megapixel camera for boosted resolution; this could be the option to go for if your organization relies on a lot of video calls by working with dispersed teams or a very hybrid workforce.

AI enhancements, such as Microsoft Studio Effects, can augment video calls through the smart removal of background noise and automatic video framing.

Is the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 AI-ready?

Yes. All the Dell Pro laptops are Microsoft Copilot+ compatible, meaning they have the processors and specs to support on-board AI tasks, notably with Windows 11’s built-in Copilot AI.

With processors that include a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 can handle fast, responsive on-device AI queries and tasks without draining CPU or graphics power; this helps save battery life and improves overall system performance.

By running AI tasks on-device, everyday AI tools like Copilot work faster because they need less cloud access. More advanced AI tools will need cloud and web access, but the NPUs can help speed up their performance.

All of this means that Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops can take advantage of built-in AI capabilities right out of the box, while also supporting third-party AI agents and applications that run either locally, on the device, or in the cloud.

Does the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 come with any built-in security features?

Yes. There’s a mix of physical and software-based security features for the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1:

A proprietary wedge-shaped Kensington lock lets users securely connect the laptop to a strong anchor point to prevent it from being snatched away while working in the field or out in public

An optional fingerprint scanner offers physical biometric security when logging into the laptop or authorizing payments

Deep built-in encryption goes into the hardware layer, locking down data on drives and storing encryption keys in a dedicated security chip

Dell’s SafeBIOS suite offers threat prevention and detection at the BIOS level to prevent any tampering from malicious actors, even if they gain physical access to the laptop

Threat telemetry data is also gathered, allowing IT teams to have more visibility into security threats even if they’re targeting below the operating system or have already been locked down

Such security is particularly useful for companies with an active hybrid workforce or employees who are often working on the move.

What support and device management is there for the Dell Pro 7 2-in-1?

Dell’s Management Portal offers IT teams a unified view of all Dell Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops and other Dell Pro laptops being deployed across the organization. This cloud-based service gives IT a centralized system to roll out and manage updates while ensuring security policies are deployed and configured correctly based on user needs.

For smaller businesses without dedicated IT teams, Dell’s ProDeploy Suite and ProSupport offer comprehensive IT support, from setting up and deploying a laptop fleet to ongoing management and eventual retirement when it's time to upgrade.



If you think the Dell Pro laptops are the right call for your business, find out more on the Dell website. US readers can visit here and CA readers can visit here.