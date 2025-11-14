5 Things You Need to Know About Securing AI-Native Software
AI-native development is evolving fast, introducing new threats that traditional AppSec models don’t cover. As agentic applications create new entry points and vulnerabilities, it can be hard to keep up with emerging risks. Snyk's new cheat sheet is your ultimate guide to securing agentic apps and navigating the new threat landscape.
Download it today to discover:
- The top threats to watch for in AI-native software.
- Where new risks are hiding, from LLMs to APIs.
- A checklist of essential capabilities and guardrails to help you build secure AI-native apps.
