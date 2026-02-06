2025 Thales Data Threat Report: Financial Services Edition

The fast-moving AI ecosystem is the top security concern for financial services and insurance organizations, making this report a must-read for leaders navigating the evolving threat landscape! This report summarizes findings from a survey of financial services IT and security professionals, noting that while the industry has advanced defenses and improving breach statistics, challenges remain. Key findings include high concern over Generative AI risk, the increasing average quantity of SaaS applications (107 this year), and the low percentage of organizations (15%) encrypting 80% or more of their sensitive cloud data. It emphasizes that FinServ organizations are adopting AI faster than other sectors and use a high volume of APIs.

