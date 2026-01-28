One Year On – Architecting an AI Advantage
As AI adoption accelerates, confidence among organisations remains high, but is it justified?
In this research-driven whitepaper, Hewlett Packard Enterprise revisits global IT leaders one year after its initial AI study to uncover what has truly changed.
Drawing insights from nearly 1,800 decision-makers across industries and regions, the report reveals where AI progress is real, where blind spots persist, and why a fragmented approach continues to put long-term success at risk.
Download this whitepaper to understand the evolving AI landscape, learn why a holistic, end-to-end strategy is critical, and discover how organisations can turn growing AI investments into sustainable business advantage.
