Delivering the future of procurement in the healthcare sector
The top challenges facing European procurement leaders in the healthcare sector today and how to overcome them with Amazon Business.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Everything we know so far about the Nike data breach
News Hackers behind the WorldLeaks ransomware group claim to have accessed sensitive corporate data
-
Morgan Stanley research warns AI is having a huge impact on jobs
News Analysis of five sectors highlights an "early warning sign" of AI’s impact on jobs
-
The Roadmap to Becoming an AI University
whitepaper
-
Interview: The Case for Copilot+ PCs
whitepaper
-
AI Infrastructure for Business Impact: Enabling Agentic Intelligence with Scalable Compute
whitepaper
-
Solves Admin Rights for Good
whitepaper
-
How to Get Started with Agentforce
whitepaper
-
Al Agents: Unlocking growth and innovation in the tech industry
whitepaper
-
The Data Activation Guide for Commerce
whitepaper
-
Rise of Agentic: Achieving Security Success in a Rapidly Changing Threat Landscape
whitepaper