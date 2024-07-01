A CISO's guide to safely unleashing the power of genAI

When GenAI promises unprecedented speed and productivity, information security leaders must empower developers with the right tools to safeguard against the threats of AI.

Snyk’s “CISOs Guide to Safely Unleashing the Power of GenAI” will equip security leaders with insights that will help them stay ahead in the race for innovation and security.

Here's what you'll learn:

The pros and cons of genAI

Recommendations for building a secure genAI program

What to look for in a genAI security tool

Download now

Provided by Snyk