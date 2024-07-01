A CISO's guide to safely unleashing the power of genAI

Safeguard against the threats of AI

A CISO's Guide to Safely Unleashing the Power of GenAI
When GenAI promises unprecedented speed and productivity, information security leaders must empower developers with the right tools to safeguard against the threats of AI.

Snyk’s “CISOs Guide to Safely Unleashing the Power of GenAI”  will equip security leaders with insights that will help them stay ahead in the race for innovation and security.

Here's what you'll learn:

  • The pros and cons of genAI
  • Recommendations for building a secure genAI program
  • What to look for in a genAI security tool

ITPro
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

