AI adoption is finally driving ROI for B2B teams in the UK and EU

Nearly two-thirds of B2B revenue leaders in the UK and Europe are already reporting first year ROI from AI adoption, according to research from strategic response management (SRM) specialist, Responsive.

Conducted in partnership with the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP), the Winning Business in the Age of AI market trends report pulls together data provided by 200 revenue leaders and practitioners across the UK and EU.

The findings have revealed a landscape of increasing B2B buyer expectations, with prospective customers expecting faster and more concise responses from vendors.

As a result, the most successful go-to-market teams are leveraging AI-powered solutions and AI agents to meet these expectations and drive business growth - with results often following swiftly.

Among those seeing success from their AI adoption, 19% reported ROI within the first three months, while the same amount said they saw ROI between 3-6 months.

More than a quarter (27%) of participants reported returns between 6-12 months after implementing the technology.

Mounting pressure

According to the study, 86% of organizations now see bid and proposal teams as key revenue drivers, while 79% view them as strategic business partners.

Despite this, these teams are feeling the pressure of tight deadlines, strict approval processes, and a market that is increasingly demanding, informed, and risk-conscious.

These increasing standards are particularly evident in the UK, where 39% of business leaders said that buyer autonomy is significantly impacting opportunity for vendor influence and overall business outcomes.

The data also revealed other knowledge-based hurdles hampering AI effectiveness, with just a third of participants reporting full implementation of core SRM capabilities such as a centralized hub for reusable capabilities (34%), and organization-wide access to knowledge (36%).

According to Responsive CEO, Ganesh Shankar, these trends highlight a measured transformation in how organizations are implementing new capabilities.

“What we’re seeing across revenue teams in the UK and Europe is not a race to adopt AI for adoption’s sake, but a thoughtful shift in how organisations align people, process, and technology—redefining roles, rethinking workflows, and embracing knowledge democratization to drive smarter, more scalable growth," he explained.

Looking to the future, 71% of respondents said they believe the role of bid and proposal professionals must evolve in response to AI.

"Bid and proposal management is evolving from a reactive function to competitive advantage, and AI is no longer a future ambition; it’s a present-day priority for today's most successful revenue and response teams," Shankar added.

UK at the forefront

In the UK, AI adoption continues to accelerate, with 78% of organizations reporting increased tech spend, compared to 60% in the EU, while more than half said they are piloting or planning AI use in key revenue functions.

When it comes to AI agents, UK businesses appear to be taking a considered route, with just 21% having fully deployed the capability, and 27% in the testing phase.

Elsewhere, the report revealed that UK-based bid teams are also more likely to be well-resourced compared to their EU counterparts, with 79% versus 60% respectively, while UK participants also reported considerably higher job satisfaction (86%) than their peers in the EU (52%).

Additionally, more than half of those based in the UK increased their bid teams’ headcount over the last year, outpacing the rest of Europe by more than 20 percentage points.