AI demands new ways of data management
The data leader’s guide for how to leverage the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI
Whether your business is focused on ensuring effective analytics and generative AI or looking to improve the resiliency and scalability of your applications, having the right data strategy can help ensure your teams’ success in each category.
Companies with substantial data wealth are gaining a competitive advantage. IBM provides an open and trusted data foundation that simplifies access and consumption of data for AI workflows.
This whitepaper explores how data teams can help ensure that applications run with optimal performance and manage costs effectively. It then explains how you can integrate applications across the entire IBM database portfolio with Watsonx.data
