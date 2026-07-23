AMD hops on the agentic bandwagon at Advancing AI 2026

Tokenomics has been a theme of many tech conferences this year and AMD has joined in the fun at this year’s Advancing AI conference.

At the heart of the tokenomics conversation is the move from chatbots and simple inference towards agentic AI. This is a real trend as noted by Digital Ocean and McKinsey and one that OEMs have locked onto hard.

While in previous years enterprise hardware vendors would wax lyrical about the importance of training LLMs on your own data (and how their hardware can help), if you listen for that chatter now you will hear nothing but crickets.

AI agents offer a range of benefits for enterprises – according to Digital Ocean’s research, 53% of the over 1,000 IT decision makers it spoke to saw productivity and time saving gains, while 44% said it had created new business opportunities.

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There are also drawbacks, however, and one of the most apparent is the increased use of tokens, which leads to higher bills.

Whereas an individual using prompts to interact with an AI chatbot may use a few hundred tokens, agents can use up thousands.

As McKinsey explains: “Agentic tasks can consume roughly 1,000 times more tokens than code reasoning (single-turn problem-solving without tool interaction) or chat tasks (multi-turn dialogue about a coding problem).”

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“The expensive part is not the first answer generated but the checking, repairing, and reverifying that follows,” the report continues. “About 60% of an agentic task’s costs, in fact, are tied to refining answers.”