AI Infrastructure for Business Impact: Enabling Agentic Intelligence with Scalable Compute
Unlock practical insights into building scalable, secure, and high-performance AI infrastructure with this IDC white paper. It breaks down the real challenges enterprises face today and offers clear guidance on how to prepare for the next wave of agentic AI. Whether you're planning new AI initiatives or scaling existing ones, this report provides the data, strategies, and frameworks you need to make confident decisions.
Download the asset to get ahead of what’s coming in 2026 and beyond.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
AWS pledges $50 billion to expand AI and HPC infrastructure for US government clients
News The company said an extra 1.3 gigawatts of compute capacity will help government agencies advance America’s AI leadership
-
NCSC called in as London councils grapple with cyber attacks
News In what looks likely to be a supply chain attack, councils are warning residents of service disruption
-
Solves Admin Rights for Good
whitepaper
-
How to Get Started with Agentforce
whitepaper
-
Al Agents: Unlocking growth and innovation in the tech industry
whitepaper
-
The Data Activation Guide for Commerce
whitepaper
-
Rise of Agentic: Achieving Security Success in a Rapidly Changing Threat Landscape
whitepaper
-
Secure by Design with the Snyk AI Trust Platform
whitepaper
-
Securing the Future of AI-Driven Development
whitepaper
-
Conditional Access for AI Tools: A Playbook for Financial Services
whitepaper