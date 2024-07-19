Anthropic just launched a $100 million investment fund for AI startups

AI startup Anthropic and one of its biggest investors, Menlo Ventures, are teaming up to create a $100 million fund to invest in startups using AI technology.

The Anthology Fund will mainly back entrepreneurs in five key areas. Top of the list is AI infrastructure, such as DevX tools and middleware, that advances the use of Claude - Anthropic's AI assistant - along with other LLMs, to accelerate their adoption and capabilities.

The founders said they foresee frontier applications in the fields of bio, healthcare, legal, financial services, supply chains, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

They will also fund consumer AI solutions that integrate LLMs as core components, trust and safety tooling - at or above the model layer - that enhances AI safety, and AI apps and tech designed to bring societal benefits, such as new forms of education and training

"Through our partnership with Menlo Ventures and the Anthology Fund, we hope to accelerate the development of groundbreaking AI applications,” said Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic.

“We're particularly interested in ventures that leverage AI to enhance human capabilities and productivity in fields such as healthcare, legal services, education, energy, infrastructure, and scientific research.

"We look forward to working closely with Menlo and the exceptional founders backed by this fund to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI."

Anthropic’s new fund will support startups from seed level onward

The fund will invest in companies from seed to expansion stages, with investments starting at $100,000. Menlo Ventures said it expects its support to represent a seven-to-10 year commitment, adding that the most promising Anthology companies will get future follow-on investments.

Startups will gain access to Anthropic products and research and $25,000 in free credits towards the company's most advanced models, as well as the financial support from Menlo Ventures.

While companies don't need to be using Claude, it's clearly preferred.

"We assume the best developers will want to use the best model for their applications," Menlo Ventures said in a statement. And while the VC firm said it prefers to invest in companies based in the US, it will back 'exceptional' companies internationally.

"By combining Menlo’s company-building experience with Anthropic’s cutting-edge AI technology and talent, we are uniquely positioned to identify and partner with the most promising entrepreneurs shaping the future of AI," said Matt Murphy, partner at Menlo Ventures.

"We’re not just looking for startups; we’re seeking AI pioneers who harness Anthropic’s cutting-edge technology to redefine what is possible today through AI. Our goal is not just driving value but fundamentally helping teams to reshape industries and improve lives."