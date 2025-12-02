Australia outlines national plan to help support an AI-enabled economy

The Australian government took the wraps off its National AI Plan today, unveiling a detailed roadmap designed to accelerate AI adoption and associated benefits.

The aim is to empower every Australian citizen to take advantage of the good AI can deliver, whilst also protecting them against potential risks, according to the announcement.

In recognition of the fast-paced evolution of AI, the Australian government is putting in place ambition and guidance to develop and support an AI-enabled economy.

“The National AI Plan is about making sure technology serves Australians, not the other way around. This plan is focused on capturing the economic opportunities of AI, sharing the benefits broadly, and keeping Australians safe as technology evolves,” said Tim Ayres, Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science.

“AI will help close gaps in essential services, improve education and employment outcomes, and create well-paid jobs in future industries. Guided by the plan, the government will ensure that AI delivers real and tangible benefits for all Australians.

“As the technology continues to evolve, we will continue to refine and strengthen this plan to seize new opportunities and act decisively to keep Australians safe.”

Moving from theory to reality here will be heavily reliant on people, it said. Indeed, a key focus will be ensuring Australia has a workforce that is equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to build the required supporting infrastructure to fuel AI solution creation and unlock myriad benefits. This will also help ensure citizens have access to newly created, high-value jobs and that the fruits of technological advancements are first felt locally.

As such, the Future Skills Organization is working to make sure applicable skills and training systems are fit-for-purpose and able to effectively respond to AI and digital talent needs both now and in the future.

Clear objectives

Australia’s National AI Plan is focused on three main objectives:

Exploring and seizing available opportunities: This includes securing investment in the country’s digital and physical infrastructure. The aim here is to support local capabilities and ensure Australia is an attractive current and future destination for AI investment. Ensuring benefits for all: This includes skills development and improved public services as well as helping support AI adoption in a wide range of settings, from community organizations to non-profits and schools. Safety as a priority: The country’s AI Safety Institute – which is backed by a (AUS)$29.9 million investment and will be ready in early 2026 – will be a key element with this goal, helping to analyze, test, and disseminate emerging AI capability insight, as well as the upsides and downsides. The focus will be on ensuring all AI activity is carried out ethically and adheres to legal and regulatory requirements to ensure rights are protected, so trust can be earned and then built upon.

There is clear associated guidance for communities, government, researchers, and wider industry to ensure the plan delivers as expected, given its criticality in achieving the government's Future Made in Australia agenda.

It’s also believed that there is already private sector interest and associated investment of around AUS$100 billion, with more expected to come downstream.

“This is a plan that puts Australians first. We are making sure Australians can benefit from this transformative technology,” said Dr Andrew Charlton, Assistant Minister for Science, Technology, and the Digital Economy.

“The Government is setting out an agenda that will attract positive investment, support Australian businesses to adopt and create new AI tools, and address the real risks faced by everyday Australians. We are committed to making sure that this transformative new technology works for Australians, promoting fairness and opportunity.”