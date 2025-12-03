AWS says anyone can build an AI model with Amazon Nova Forge
The new service aims to lower bar for enterprises without the financial resources to build in-house frontier models
AWS has unveiled a new service aimed at helping enterprises build AI models in a bid to democratize access.
Amazon Nova Forge, unveiled at the company’s annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, will allow customers to “blend” their own in-house data with the company’s Nova model range.
Building a frontier AI model from scratch is a costly process, and one that most businesses simply can’t afford, CEO Matt Garman told attendees at the conference. In launching the service and combining customer data with its own open weight models, this bridges the gap for those without the necessary financial resources.
“Nova Forge is a new service that introduces the concept of open training models,” he said.
“With Nova Forge, you get exclusive access to a variety of Nova training checkpoints, and then you get the ability for you to blend in your own proprietary data together with an Amazon-curated training dataset at every stage of the model training.”
These “checkpoints” cited by Garman refer to stages within the training process of an AI model, whether that be pre-trained, mid-trained, and post-trained. Users can integrate their own data at certain points of this process depending on their individual requirements.
The advantage here, Garman claimed, is that the service both reduces the technical and financial load on the enterprise while giving them a bespoke model that “deeply understands” their data and specific business needs or area of expertise.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
This understanding of the business’ knowledge base also has long-term advantages, allowing for easier fine-tuning and upgrades down the line.
“Because your baseline model already understands your business, these post-training techniques are actually much more effective,” he said. “Once you’re ready, you import this model, your Novella, into Bedrock, and you run inference on it just like you would any other Bedrock model.”
Customers will be able to begin building their own Novella custom models using its Nova 2 Lite model, also announced at the conference yesterday.
AWS bets big on Nova Forge
The announcement from AWS underlines the company’s long-term focus in terms of AI development and adoption: flexibility and customer choice.
As Garman noted, those who build models using the Forge service will be able to deploy it on Amazon Bedrock, the company’s platform which gives customers access to a range of third-party and in-house AI models.
This platform has been the foundation upon which AWS has built out its AI services over the last two years. In recent months, the company has added new agentic AI-related options through the Bedrock AgentCore service.
Keeping these models within the AWS ecosystem has added benefits, the company noted, particularly in terms of security and scalability.
“This complete solution – from building their own frontier model to production deployment – ensures organizations achieve optimal AI performance tailored to their specific business needs, with exclusive use of their model security hosted on AWS,” the hyperscaler said in a statement.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
HPE and Nvidia launch first EU AI factory lab in France
The facility will let customers test and validate their sovereign AI factories
-
AWS CEO Matt Garman says AI agents will have 'as much impact on your business as the internet or cloud'
News Garman told attendees at AWS re:Invent that AI agents represent a paradigm shift in the trajectory of AI and will finally unlock returns on investment for enterprises.
-
AWS CEO Matt Garman says AI agents will have 'as much impact on your business as the internet or cloud'
News Garman told attendees at AWS re:Invent that AI agents represent a paradigm shift in the trajectory of AI and will finally unlock returns on investment for enterprises.
-
AWS targets IT modernization gains with new agentic AI features in Transform
News New custom agents aim to speed up legacy code modernization and mainframe overhauls
-
Moving generative AI from proof of concept to production: a strategic guide for public sector success
Generative AI can transform the public sector but not without concrete plans for adoption and modernized infrastructure
-
Box and AWS announce new multi-year AI collaboration
News The agreement includes fresh integrations between Box and AWS, including support for Amazon Quick Suite and Amazon Q Developer
-
Everything you need to know about OpenAI's new open weight AI models, including price, performance, and where you can access them
News The two open weight models from OpenAI, gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, are available under the Apache 2.0 license.
-
AWS to give AI skills to 100,000 people in the UK by 2030
Cloud giant wants to inspire the next Charles Babbage and Ada Lovelace with an AI-training initiative that pulls government, business, and education together
-
'Customers have been begging us to launch': AWS just rolled out Amazon Q Business in Europe – and it includes new data residency features
News AWS has announced the availability of its Amazon Q Business platform in Europe in a move sure to please sovereignty-conscious customers.
-
AWS puts AI evolution front and center at re:Invent 2024
Analysis AWS re:Invent 2024 was a testament to the cloud giant’s commitment to AI diversification as it looks to take market share in the next era of AI