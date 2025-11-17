Box and AWS announce new multi-year AI collaboration

Box and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a multi-year strategic partnership designed to transform how organizations use AI to extract value from their content.

Building on the pair’s existing long-standing relationship – which focuses on delivering enterprise-grade AI capabilities with Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan – this latest strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) will see the creation of new Box AI agents that leverage AWS’ advanced AI services and infrastructure.

Box has also released a range of new integrations with AWS, including support for Amazon Quick Suite, customization of Amazon Q Developer, as well as compatibility for Amazon Strands, Kiro, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.

The intelligent content management (ICM) platform provider said the new capabilities will help customers streamline content-centric workflow automation and improve the quality of actionable insights.

“AI is only as powerful as the context it can access – and that context often lives within the contracts, plans, and ideas that make a business run,” explained Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “At Box, we’re focused on unlocking the insights from enterprise content that enable AI agents to deliver real impact.”

Box said the new AI-powered content solutions and integrations will help organizations extract greater value from their sensitive enterprise data to reap productivity and operational gains – especially those in regulated industries that require high-level security and compliance.

“By collaborating with AWS, we’re giving customers a secure, scalable foundation to turn their content into a competitive advantage,” Levie added.

Agentic integrations

Powered by Amazon Bedrock, the new Box AI agents aim to help organizations automate workflows and create new content directly from enterprise data by summarizing documents, generating multi-document FAQs, extracting metadata, as well as creating intelligent workflows that automate routine content tasks.

Box will also be able to perform advanced multi-modal content analysis through Amazon Nova Multimodal Embeddings to enable insights from diverse content stored within its platform.

From today, joint customers can utilize the new Amazon Quick Suite integration with the Box remote MCP server, enabling them to act on their Box content directly within Quick Suite.

Meanwhile, customization of Amazon Q Developer on the Box SDK and self-hosted MCP server aims to streamline the application building process.

The Box SDK now also includes compatibility with Amazon Strands, Kiro, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.

“Today AI agents are transforming how we work," commented Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Agentic AI at AWS.

"Through our Box collaboration, we're excited to help customers securely leverage their valuable business content with agentic capabilities, transforming how industries operate by making every piece of content work effectively."

