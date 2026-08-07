Can responsible AI beat hallucinations?

Hallucinations are an eternal problem in generative AI in particular, and while it’s true that large language models (LLMs) require vast amounts of data, the quality of that information will affect the quality of the output.

What can businesses do to ensure they’re using AI both effectively and responsibly?

In this episode of the ITPro Podcast, Jane and Ross are joined by Amanda Stent, head of AI strategy and research in the office of the CTO at Bloomberg, to examine what responsible AI is, how organizations can use it, and what has been achieved at Bloomberg.

Highlights

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