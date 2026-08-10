Globant launches new AI consultancy marketplace for AI services
The new platform allows businesses to access AI-powered services
Globant has announced the launch of Glob.AI, a new AI marketplace designed to transform how enterprises access, purchase, and deploy AI services.
The platform brings a self-service experience to Globant’s AI Pods model, allowing organizations to identify a business challenge, select an AI Pod suited to the task, and access production-ready services through an output or consumption-based pricing model.
Released in mid-2025, Globant’s AI Pods are service units run by a set of AI agents and supervised by humans. According to the company, more than 40% of its top customers are already using AI Pods, generating a pipeline worth around £261 million.
Globant said Glob.AI uses defined and repeatable processes, while allowing customers to choose which AI models they use and where those models run.
Additionally, the company confirmed that customer data will not be used to train external AI models, while token consumption will be managed through a proprietary Token Vault designed to provide greater visibility and traceability over AI usage.
In an announcement, Globant CEO and co-founder Martín Migoya described the new platform as a “one-stop shop” for its AI Pods, with each one specialized by task and industry.
“Traditional AI adoption drives token consumption far beyond what efficient output requires, and the real cost is the wasted tokens plus the unstructured, manual supervision of AI,” Migoya said.
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“AI Pods introduce a smarter model, running the right AI through parallel agents, loops, workflows, and deterministic processes, representing the true state of the art of what AI can deliver today.”
Globant also highlighted a number of early results from its AI Pods, including a 20% increase in throughput generation at global football governing body FIFA while improving or maintaining quality rates.
The technology also enabled AI deployment across key functions at LALIGA within three months, as well as a reduction of up to 40% in contract timelines at Argentine energy company YPF.
Elsewhere, pharmaceutical company PharmaMar has implemented the technology to accelerate oncology research insights by 15x, while a leading commercial bank completed a COBOL migration in two months compared with a projected 14 months using a traditional approach.
Globant said its Glob.AI platform aims to move technology delivery away from fixed-term projects and lengthy procurement processes towards a more continuous model, with customers able to access and monitor work in real-time.
The marketplace will also feature AI Pods developed with technology partners including Anthropic, AWS, OpenAI, Google Cloud, SAP, Salesforce, Vercel, Adobe, and Microsoft Azure.
"AI is not just making the same projects faster, it is making thousands of projects viable that never were before," commented Guibert Englebienne, co-founder of Globant. "Until today, enterprises could not buy technology services this way: instantly, transparently, paying only for results.
“That is the shift Glob.AI delivers, and the strong demand for AI Pods shows enterprises are ready for it."
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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