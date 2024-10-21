Exploring modern data security and management: AI-driven data insights
As the era of generative AI gains steam, organizations have more choices to participate than the either/or of signing up for a ChatGPT subscription OR building an extremely costly LLM from scratch.
One of the most promising areas involves leveraging the already existent, indexed, private, and quality-controlled data that is being backed up across the various silos of the organization.
Join us for a wide-ranging panel discussion about the vast potential of backup data as a target for AI initiatives. Could AI be the next big use case for backup and recovery systems -- a use case that may lead to unlocking significant business value? This is part three of the Exploring Modern Data Security and Management Series.
What you'll learn:
- Dive deep into major AI concepts like LLMs and RAG
- Understand the benefits of backup data as a foundation for AI efforts
- Find out how other IT leaders are leveraging backup data for AI
