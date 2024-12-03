Gaining timely insights with AI inferencing at the edge

According to IDC, servers and storage deployed in edge locations will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% through 2027. By 2027, 25% of all servers shipped will be located at the edge.

The continued shift to the edge indicates that the tech C-suite is thinking differently about where to deploy digital infrastructure.

Edge infrastructure has expanded in the past few years from supporting remote office and back-office applications to supporting digital-first business and operations.

Across all industries, organizations have recognized the need for a decentralized computing model to shift more and more AI and analytics within the latency-tolerant proximity of data sources.

