Give Your Workforce a Boost with AI PCs - BANT
Consultez cet e-book et découvrez comment équiper vos collaborateurs des appareils et fonctionnalités nécessaires lors du prochain renouvellement de vos PC afin de générer de la valeur à long terme. Nous examinerons les tendances qui favorisent l’adoption des PC IA et les considérations importantes qui ont un impact sur la sécurité, la facilité de gestion et l’expérience des collaborateurs.
Découvrez pourquoi les PC IA Dell équipés de processeurs Intel® Core™ Ultra constituent le choix idéal pour améliorer l’agilité dans le nouveau monde dans lequel les entreprises évoluent.
En savoir plus sur les solutions Dell Technologies équipées du Processeurs Intel® Core™ Ultra.
