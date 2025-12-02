Interview: The Case for AI PCs
As the business community prepares for a massive PC refresh cycle, IT Pro’s Scott Bekker talks to Tyron Hancock of Datacom and Ash Perkins of Microsoft about why the time is right for AI PCs. They discuss the need for AI processing power at the device level even as hundreds of billions of dollars are being invested into building out AI data centers. Enumerating the benefits of AI PCs, Hancock and Perkins also explain the surprising ways that Windows 11 leverages AI capabilities in Copilot+ PCs. Additionally, they dig into the role of NPUs in AI PCs and examine the business case for AI PCs, across verticals and PC workloads.
