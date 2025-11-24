Solves Admin Rights for Good
Local admin rights are one of the biggest blind spots in cybersecurity, and they’re at the center of most costly breaches. Eliminating the Risk of Local Admin Rights with AutoElevate shows how CyberFOX empowers IT teams to remove local admin rights across every device while still giving users temporary, approved access when they need it. By blocking lateral movement, AutoElevate ensures that even if a phishing attack succeeds, the attacker hits a dead end. This guide highlights the real impact of privileged credential abuse.
