Solves Admin Rights for Good

Solves Admin Rights for Good
(Image credit: CyberFox)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Local admin rights are one of the biggest blind spots in cybersecurity, and they’re at the center of most costly breaches. Eliminating the Risk of Local Admin Rights with AutoElevate shows how CyberFOX empowers IT teams to remove local admin rights across every device while still giving users temporary, approved access when they need it. By blocking lateral movement, AutoElevate ensures that even if a phishing attack succeeds, the attacker hits a dead end. This guide highlights the real impact of privileged credential abuse.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸