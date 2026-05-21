Google adds AI to the search box

Google is adding new AI features to Search as well as introducing an "intelligent AI-powered" Search box, which the company described as its biggest upgrade in the 25 years since its launch.

Two years ago, Google introduced AI Overviews, embedding an AI-generated text summary into some results, and last year added "AI mode" to its search bar as an option.

That came amid rising concerns that the tech giant could lose the dominance of its core tool as more and more people shift to AI chatbots for information – though Google noted that Search continues to see growth, with queries at an "all-time high" last quarter.

Now, Google is further integrating AI into its core search tool. First, it's upgrading AI Mode to Gemini 3.5 Flash, the most recent version of that model.

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But the bigger change is with the Search box. "This intelligent Search box puts our most powerful AI tools right at your fingertips, making it easier to ask your questions," said Elizabeth Reid, VP of search at Google, in a blog post.

The news might not be welcome for everyone, amid rising pushback against AI for its environmental impacts as well as inaccuracies. Indeed, one study showed AI Overviews as being correct 91% of the time, but that suggests it's giving inaccurate responses one in ten searches; Google has disputed that report.

AI in Google search

The Search box itself will expand as users type, in order to give more space for lengthy natural language questions, and include search across text, images, files, and even Chrome tabs. "Designed to anticipate your intent, it also helps you formulate your question with AI-powered suggestions that go beyond autocomplete," said Reid.

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She added that Search will continue to return a range of results, as it does today. But it will also be able to search your own data, such as Gmail and Photos, and soon Calendar, with Reid saying that "AI to be most helpful, it shouldn't just know the world's information, it should understand your context, too."

That will require connecting those apps, which can be managed by the user.

The AI Search box is starting to roll out this week, and will be available in all countries and languages where AI Mode is already enabled. The Personal Intelligence in AI Mode is being expanded to 200 countries with no subscription.

Coding in search

Google will also add its agentic coding tools Search, letting users build a response to suit them.

"So you can get custom generative UI, including visual tools and simulations, tailored precisely to your needs," said Reid. "Whether you want to wrap your mind around astrophysics or visualize how your watch works, Search can design custom layouts, assembling components (like interactive visuals, tables, graphs, or simulations) in real-time."

Search will also get the ability to create mini apps and dashboards for ongoing tasks, such as managing a move or planning a wedding, Reid said. "Search can go a step further, building you custom dashboards or trackers that you can continue to come back to and make progress on," she explained, adding that the capability will start first for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US in the next few months.

AI search agents

Beyond the search box, Google is also making it possible to ask a follow-up question in AI Overview, essentially flowing the generated summary into a chat. "Your context stays with you, and as you explore more deeply, the links and supporting articles get even more relevant," said Reid.

Google is also adding agents to Search, letting users create and manage AI agents from the search box.

"We're starting with information agents," said Reid. "Operating in the background, 24/7, these agents intelligently reason across information to find exactly what you need at exactly the right moment."

These information agents will proactively search across the web – be it websites, social posts, news sites, and so on – to spot any new information or changes to a question, sending a summarised update.

"So if you're apartment hunting, you can brain dump all of the exact requirements you're looking for, and your agent will continuously scan for you, notifying you when listings meet your needs," said Reid. "Or if you want to know the instant any of your favorite pro athletes announce a sneaker collab, your agent will let you know when a new drop lands so you don't miss out."

Information agents will be available for Google AI and Ultra subscribers from this summer.

For all US users, Search will get agentic booking for a wider range of tasks, such as finding a local restaurant, with Google able to call a business on your behalf for select categories.