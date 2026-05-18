Dell unveils Deskside Agentic AI at Dell Technologies World 2026
Deskside Agentic AI is the latest in the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia stable, with the company saying it further demonstrates its end-to-end enterprise AI capability
Dell Technologies has taken the wraps off Dell Deskside Agentic AI, part of a slew of updates to Dell AI Factory with Nvidia announced on the first day of Dell Technologies World 2026.
Dell Deskside Agentic AI is described as a secure sandbox for building, testing, running, and fine-tuning AI agents locally on a Dell high-performance workstation such as a GB10, GB 300, or Pro Precision 9 Towers.
It features Nvidia NemoClaw, an open-source software stack consisting of OpenClaw, Nvidia Agent Toolkit, Nvidia OpenShell, and Nvidia Nemotron-3, which allows developers to quickly create and run always-on agents.
According to Dell Technologies, the benefit of Deskside Agentic AI, versus using public cloud, is twofold: security and cost.
"Ever since the massive open claw moment that certainly captured Mindshare earlier this year ... agentic AI has been front and center with our customers," Jon Seigal, SVP of client solutions group and online marketing at Dell Technologies, told reporters. "And let's face it, while enterprise IT leaders are excited about the potential game-changing benefits of Agentic AI, they also have some trepidation – some concerns.
"First is how to control costs. Many have learned this one the hard way, whether it's hitting token limits or the surprise cloud bills. Even though cost per token itself is coming down, super users are burning through tokens at such a high rate that they have sticker shock from the cloud bills."
As an example, Seigal claimed that one developer at Dell ran up a bill of $3,400 by burning through one billion tokens in 24 hours in a public AI environment.
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According to Dell Technologies, Dell Deskside Agentic AI can expect up to 87% reduced spend compared to public cloud APIs over a two-year period. Break even can be achieved in three months, meanwhile, and
On security, Seigal said IT leaders are "increasingly wary that sensitive company data could be exposed or misused in some way due to security risks, data privacy concerns, and just the lack of guardrails that are needed within OpenClaw". Deskside Agentic AI, by contrast, runs on-premises, and guardrails can be set in NemoClaw.
Even more features for AI Data Platform
Despite a massive update in March, new features and updates were also announced for Dell AI Data Platform with Nvidia.
The platform now supports Nvidia Omniverse, allowing customers to feed digital twins and 'physical AI' – AKA robotics – workflows for both training and validation with "trusted, well-organized data", according to Dell Technologies.
ITPro's managing editor Jane McCallion is at Dell Technologies World all week. Click here to follow her live blog, or here for all our coverage of the event, including news and analysis.
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
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