Salesforce combines UK HQ with new AI center to form single campus

Salesforce has expanded its London campus, relocating its existing AI Centre to Devonshire Square in the City of London.

With the aim of creating a single connected campus, the centre is being moved from its original home in London's Blue Fin Building in Southwark to the site of Salesforce Tower, the headquarters of the company's UK operations.

The plan forms part of the company's commitment to invest $6 billion in the UK over five years, and it said it will help it work directly with enterprises, startups, and the public sector.

"Agentic AI has moved beyond pilots to large-scale deployment, where entire ecosystems of agents are transforming every function of business," said Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UKI.

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"By bringing the AI Centre and Salesforce Tower together as a connected campus, we have created a place where businesses, communities, and future talent can experience that transformation first-hand – and build the skills and confidence to lead it."

Salesforce opened its first AI Centre in 2024, aiming to improve facilities for collaboration and upskilling. Now, with the move to the Devonshire Square site, it will feature a learning lab and collaboration zones.

An immersive AI theater, meanwhile, will offer hands-on experience of the latest AI technologies, including interactive demonstrations of AI agents solving real business challenges. The firm said it's expecting more than 5,000 visitors this year.

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"We designed this campus to be a catalyst for innovation, showing what becomes possible when humans and AI agents work together," said Relina Bulchandani, Salesforce's executive vice president, real estate and workplace services.

"Every element of the new space, from the immersive experiences to the collaboration zones, is anchored in giving anyone who walks through our doors the confidence and capability to put agentic AI to work."

The new space is open to Salesforce Ventures portfolio companies, offering a new hub to collaborate across the UK's broader AI ecosystem. Salesforce Ventures, said the firm, has invested over $250 million in UK-based AI companies, including AutoGenAI, an AI-powered proposal writing platform; Covecta, an agentic AI company deploying purpose-built agents and search capabilities for the financial services sector; and ElevenLabs, the AI voice technology company.

The company said its Agentforce agentic AI platform is now being deployed by more than 23,000 customers globally, including Heathrow Airport, Pets at Home, NHS Shared Business Services, the National Trust, and several UK police forces.

It said it remains actively committed to identifying and supporting the next generation of UK AI innovators.

"Innovative firms like Salesforce have a big role to play in equipping British businesses, public services, and the next generation of workers with the tools and skills they need to grasp the opportunities before us," said technology secretary Liz Kendall.

"This investment in their new London AI Campus will only bolster those efforts."