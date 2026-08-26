Google targets AI cost efficiency with new FinOps features for Gemini Enterprise

Google has unveiled a series of new FinOps features for Gemini Enterprise as the tech giant aims to help developers manage surging AI costs.

Users of the AI service will be offered “expanded billing flexibility” and new cost management tools for agents, the company revealed.

This includes flexible payment options that allow “predictable per-user seat subscriptions” on a pay-as-you-go basis. Google said this will allow users to run agent workloads without hitting token quota limits mid-task.

A flexible savings plan option will also allow enterprises to set variable monthly spend limits to accommodate for growing use rates. This, the company claimed, will help reduce token consumption rates and overall costs.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

“If your organization has steady or growing AI workloads, Gemini Enterprise Flexible Savings Plans offer a simple, spend-based commitment model across Gemini Enterprise usage,” the company said in an announcement.

“FSPs are designed to lower token costs while keeping budgets flexible.”

Elsewhere, new spending guardrails will allow teams to set “hard monthly caps” on AI spend on a project-by-project basis. These features allow users to estimate agent costs and prevent sudden budget spikes, the company said.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tackling AI costs

The move by Google comes amidst growing concerns over rising AI costs in recent months.

As ITPro reported earlier this month , Gartner projects surging agentic AI adoption rates to have a significant impact on enterprise infrastructure, with inference spending in particular expected to increase dramatically.

A key factor behind these rising costs lies in how agents operate compared to more traditional chatbot-based interactions. Agents essentially operate in loops, rather than through a single request and response-type approach with chatbots – and that requires far more processing power.

Research from Signal65 , for example, found that agentic AI workloads consume anywhere between four-to-fifteen times more tokens compared to chatbots.

In July, Patrick Brogan, director of the FinOps advisory team at DevOps firm Harness told ITPro that rising AI costs mean FinOps practices are more important than ever and could help keep a lid on bills.

Developer spending features

Google has also sharpened its focus on developer spending rates with the integration of its Antigravity platform within Gemini Enterprise.

This will allow developers to leverage established quotas within an enterprise subscription, creating closer alignment in terms of budgeting and consumption rates.

“To be more efficient with agentic coding costs, we are pooling developer tools quota included in each Gemini Enterprise subscription and making it available across the whole Google Cloud project so your teams can benefit from the capacity you’re already purchasing,” Google said in a statement.

Tighter budget and cost controls come at a crucial time for developers, with the use of agents in this domain accelerating rapidly over the last two years. Research from Gartner projects that AI costs could exceed the average developer salary by 2028, as ITPro reported in July.

Speaking to ITPro at the time, Gartner senior principal analyst Nitish Tyagi said a stronger focus on cost optimization and budget controls will be crucial to avoid overspending by AI-savvy developer teams.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.