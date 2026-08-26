Google targets AI cost efficiency with new FinOps features for Gemini Enterprise
New cost control features and subscription options for Gemini Enterprise look to bring down spiralling AI costs
Google has unveiled a series of new FinOps features for Gemini Enterprise as the tech giant aims to help developers manage surging AI costs.
Users of the AI service will be offered “expanded billing flexibility” and new cost management tools for agents, the company revealed.
This includes flexible payment options that allow “predictable per-user seat subscriptions” on a pay-as-you-go basis. Google said this will allow users to run agent workloads without hitting token quota limits mid-task.
A flexible savings plan option will also allow enterprises to set variable monthly spend limits to accommodate for growing use rates. This, the company claimed, will help reduce token consumption rates and overall costs.
“If your organization has steady or growing AI workloads, Gemini Enterprise Flexible Savings Plans offer a simple, spend-based commitment model across Gemini Enterprise usage,” the company said in an announcement.
“FSPs are designed to lower token costs while keeping budgets flexible.”
Elsewhere, new spending guardrails will allow teams to set “hard monthly caps” on AI spend on a project-by-project basis. These features allow users to estimate agent costs and prevent sudden budget spikes, the company said.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
Tackling AI costs
The move by Google comes amidst growing concerns over rising AI costs in recent months.
As ITPro reported earlier this month, Gartner projects surging agentic AI adoption rates to have a significant impact on enterprise infrastructure, with inference spending in particular expected to increase dramatically.
A key factor behind these rising costs lies in how agents operate compared to more traditional chatbot-based interactions. Agents essentially operate in loops, rather than through a single request and response-type approach with chatbots – and that requires far more processing power.
Research from Signal65, for example, found that agentic AI workloads consume anywhere between four-to-fifteen times more tokens compared to chatbots.
In July, Patrick Brogan, director of the FinOps advisory team at DevOps firm Harness told ITPro that rising AI costs mean FinOps practices are more important than ever and could help keep a lid on bills.
Developer spending features
Google has also sharpened its focus on developer spending rates with the integration of its Antigravity platform within Gemini Enterprise.
This will allow developers to leverage established quotas within an enterprise subscription, creating closer alignment in terms of budgeting and consumption rates.
“To be more efficient with agentic coding costs, we are pooling developer tools quota included in each Gemini Enterprise subscription and making it available across the whole Google Cloud project so your teams can benefit from the capacity you’re already purchasing,” Google said in a statement.
Tighter budget and cost controls come at a crucial time for developers, with the use of agents in this domain accelerating rapidly over the last two years. Research from Gartner projects that AI costs could exceed the average developer salary by 2028, as ITPro reported in July.
Speaking to ITPro at the time, Gartner senior principal analyst Nitish Tyagi said a stronger focus on cost optimization and budget controls will be crucial to avoid overspending by AI-savvy developer teams.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Hackers have breached hundreds of Zimbra servers, despite a patch having been available for weeks
News The flaw allows attackers to trigger cross-site scripting, sensitive information disclosure, security restriction bypass, and remote code execution
-
McKinsey says AI is finally delivering results for enterprises – but there's a catch
News Rising operational costs, mismatched productivity gains, and sluggish revenue improvements haven’t dampened the mood for investment
-
Google just spent $10 million in an auction for Spirit Airlines data – 100 million emails, 500 million Microsoft Teams chats, and 30 million lines of code will be used to improve AI models and products
News AI developers are struggling to find enough data to train their models, sparking a bidding war for failed Spirit Airlines deidentified data
-
Oracle integrates Google's Gemini AI models into enterprise apps
The deal aims to give broader access to Gemini models that can support AI agents and accelerate development
-
‘AI cost management has the same problems that cloud had’: Enterprises are still facing huge AI bills thanks to ‘tokenmaxxing’ – that means FinOps practices are more important than ever
News With firms facing surging AI bills, FinOps techniques are more important than ever
-
Microsoft joins competitors in handing over AI models for advanced testing
News US and UK government agencies will evaluate the firm's frontier models, along with those from Google and xAI
-
Google is building its own OpenClaw alternative — Remy ‘elevates the Gemini app into a true assistant’
News The OpenClaw-style agent, dubbed ‘Remy’, is reportedly being tested by developers internally
-
Google expands Gemini Enterprise, consolidates Vertex AI services to simplify agent deployment
News Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform aims to help organizations to build, scale, govern, and optimize AI agents
-
Google says hacker groups are using Gemini to augment attacks – and companies are even ‘stealing’ its models
News Google Threat Intelligence Group has shut down repeated attempts to misuse the Gemini model family
-
‘The fastest adoption of any model in our history’: Sundar Pichai hails AI gains as Google Cloud growth, Gemini popularity surges
News The company’s cloud unit beat Wall Street expectations as it continues to play a key role in driving AI adoption