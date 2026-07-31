Oracle integrates Google's Gemini AI models into enterprise apps

Oracle is expanding its use of Google's AI models across its enterprise software portfolio.

The company is adding Google's Gemini models to its AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a development platform that enables organizations to build, connect, execute, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents.

It also plans to use Gemini models for embedded AI use cases in Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle NetSuite.

“Organizations around the world trust Google Cloud’s full AI stack to power critical enterprise workflows and agents,” said Satish Thomas, vice president of Google Cloud.

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“Our expanded partnership with Oracle is designed to make it easier for organizations to use Gemini in the applications and agentic workflows they rely on to automate workflows, accelerate decisions, and drive outcomes.”

The deal builds on customers’ existing access to Gemini models through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Enterprise AI through integration with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

“Our partnership with Oracle brings Google’s most capable AI models directly into the core application workflows global businesses rely on every day," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president of global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud.

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“Together, we are making it seamless for enterprises to apply powerful and cost-efficient AI directly where business decisions happen.”

Oracle said customers and partners will get more choice when building Fusion-native agents and agentic applications, along with expanded multi-modal capabilities. They'll be able, for example, to access Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite, a high-efficiency model engineered for optimal price-performance and Gemini 3.5 Flash for more complex reasoning and specialized tasks, including video and presentation creation.

“To achieve the best business outcomes, organizations need the flexibility to choose the AI model best suited to each problem,” said Chris Leone, EVP of applications development at Oracle.

“By bringing Gemini to Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, we are giving customers and partners greater choice as they build and extend agents and agentic applications that reason through complex, real-world business challenges. Oracle Fusion Applications then turn that reasoning into action through governed workflows, approvals, and transactions.”

Oracle also plans to use Gemini models for embedded AI use cases in Netsuite and Oracle Fusion Applications, which include Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).

In each case, it will choose the model that can deliver the best price-performance for specific customer scenarios.

“AI is at the core of how customers use and experience NetSuite and choosing the right model for the right use case is critical to helping them get more value from AI,” said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite.

“As we evaluate various AI use cases in NetSuite, we are working with leading large language models, like Google’s Gemini, to help customers improve visibility, automate work, and move from insight to action within NetSuite.”