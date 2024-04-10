How to choose the right AI foundation model
While most organizations are clear about the outcomes they expect from generative AI, what’s not so well understood is the way to go about realizing these outcomes.
Different outcomes require different approaches—in terms of the data sets you prepare and the AI models you employ. Choosing the wrong model can severely impact your business.
Learn how to use the model selection framework to balance performance requirements with cost, risks, deployment needs, and stakeholder requirements to right-size the most appropriate model for your use case.
