Instant insights fuel faster supply chain innovation

If you could see the future, would you run your business differently? This is the question CEOs face in the era of generative AI—and supply chain automation has taken it out of the abstract. As real-time data fuels faster simulation and more accurate predictive analysis, it’s become easier for businesses to plan for tomorrow.

That’s why CEOs are rapidly investing in generative AI to automate and streamline their supply chains. 89% of executives report that key investments in automation will include generative AI capabilities—and 19% say generative AI will be critically important to their supply chain automation futures.

This whitepaper explores:

How real-time data is finally real

How to stop fighting fires and start rethinking your supply chain

And a lot more

Download now

Provided by IBM