AI might not be coming for the jobs of everyone, but KPMG has given its own consultants something to worry about, saying the technology asked "better questions" than its own experts.

The consultancy ran a trial earlier this year to test the success of AI agents versus its own accountants, setting 100 agents the task of reviewing financial statements of a major company – real, but unnamed in the Financial Times report about the trial.

Dubbed Project Exponential, the AI auditors worked at the same time as human counterparts, letting KPMG compare the results – which were mixed, despite the AI having success over human accountants in some areas.

Cath Burnet, KPMG's UK head of audit told the FT that the AI went "deeper" than the human audit team, adding that it could, at times, ask "better questions".

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KPMG found AI shortcomings

Burnet raised issues with the technology and stressed human oversight and input remained critical to auditing work. Indeed, on the AI side of the trial, human staff had to tell the agents what to do, supply data when needed from previous audits, check the work throughout, and sign off on the results.

She also told the publication that the technology wasn't yet scalable to manage thousands of audits and that many companies didn't have "clean" enough data to support AI work.

Plenty of others, meanwhile, simply wouldn't want an AI powered service.

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Beyond those general concerns, the report noted that a human KPMG accountant had to step in after an AI agent failed on a regulatory point.

Despite this, KPMG said it would expand the project to 20 more companies with the aim of offering AI audits to its clients. The report added that rival consultancy PwC was running a similar trial.

KPMG has been all-in on AI, having signed a five-year deal in 2023 with Microsoft on cloud and AI. Last year, KPMG and PwC both slashed their graduate recruitment programs, and in September cut 200 jobs at its UK office.

ITPro contacted KPMG for further details on the AI project, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

AI vs auditors

The FT report comes the same week that the UK's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) issued guidance about the use of AI in auditing, raising concerns about how machine learning-generated insights are shared with companies in an ethical way.

The council warned that organizations must leverage the technology in a way that protects the independence of auditors and meets strict regulatory requirements.

"The use of AI by auditors can enhance the quality of audit work done and the insights provided to audited entities," said Mark Babington, executive director of regulatory standards at the FRC. "However, auditor independence is and must remain at the heart of audits providing value and serving the public interest."

Back in August, a Gartner survey found 93% of audit leaders were using AI in some way, though only 38% had an actual AI strategy in place. Leaders are instead focusing on "moderate productivity improvements," James Bourke, director analyst in Gartner’s risk & audit practice, said at the time.

"Therefore, although AI adoption rates are high in audit functions, it is not generally resulting in transformation of audit processes or delivery of better strategic insights,” Bourke added.

Instead, at the time of the survey, auditors were largely using AI for research, brainstorming risks, drafting audit reports and engagement planning — with just 30% using it for audit testing or scripting code for audits.

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