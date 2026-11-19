Workday has announced new enhancements to its Sovereign Cloud product, as European organizations push for greater separation from US-based providers.

Unveiled in November 2025, Workday EU Sovereign Cloud introduced full EU data residency for European customers, partly as a response to new regulations such as the EU Data Act .

The updated capabilities were announced at the company’s Workday Rising EMEA event in Barcelona, alongside the early-access rollout of its Configuration Cloud feature and Sana MCP plugin for Microsoft Copilot.

In order to centralize control and oversight of the product within the EU, the company has unveiled new plans to establish a separate legal entity based in Ireland to manage and operate the service.

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The board of this new company will be staffed by Workday executives who are EU citizens, who “will be legally bound to uphold European law and to act in the interest of Workday EU Sovereign Cloud,” the company revealed.

Workday stated it plans to introduce “structural safeguards” to ensure governance decisions can be made independently of the parent company, “so decisions about Workday EU Sovereign Cloud and European customer data will stay in Europe”.

“European organizations shouldn’t have to choose between adopting AI or sovereign controls for their sensitive HR and finance data,” said Workday’s president of product and technology Gerrit Kazmaier.

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“Workday runs the critical systems that pay people and close the books, so we’re bringing sovereign protections to the applications where that work happens, without slowing innovation.”

Workday reduces dependencies

The service will have no critical dependencies on non-EU infrastructure, according to the company. It is built on AWS’s European Sovereign Cloud , which similarly supports organizations who need to uphold strict data residency standards, operating on an independent infrastructure separated from AWS’ main cloud network.

“Customers who choose the AWS European Sovereign Cloud expect their infrastructure to be run and governed in Europe, under European law,” said Stéphane Israël, managing director for AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

“Workday is building on that foundation and bringing the same model to the application layer, where customers keep their most sensitive HR and finance data.”

The new corporate entity and safeguards are set to come online next year, the company said, with Workday EU Sovereign Cloud expected to match the feature release and update schedule of its standard product.

The announcement comes amid a growing push for ‘digital sovereignty’ – where companies and governments aim to eliminate any dependence on foreign technology – largely spurred by growing tensions between Europe and the United States.

In addition to implementing tariffs and export controls, the US government has heavily criticised EU data protection and digital privacy laws, which it says unfairly target US firms, going so far as to issue visa bans on officials linked to key legislation.

As a result, more EU-based customers are seeking to reduce their reliance on non-EU tech, with Gartner predicting that digital sovereignty will be a national security pillar by 2030 .

With AI the equation, European providers like cloud firm OVH have launched AI models trained exclusively on EU supercomputing infrastructure .

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