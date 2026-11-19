Businesses are adopting AI faster than they can implement the security controls required to safeguard sensitive data, new research from inforcer has found.

The software vendor’s MSP Microsoft Readiness Report 2026 surveyed 406 MSPs managing 365 environments across EMEA, North America, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Inforcer said its findings are backed by anonymized, aggregated data from its multi-tenant platform, which spans 64,709 client tenants managed by 1,525 MSPs across the three regions.

According to the study, 82% of surveyed MSPs are already selling or piloting Microsoft 365 Copilot despite a lack of adequate security foundation for AI amongst clients.

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Organizations were found to be accelerating AI adoption ahead of implementing the necessary measures needed to manage their data securely.

Whilst a majority of participating MSPs are helping customers secure identities (81%) and devices (80%), just 46% said they currently offer data protection services to help them govern the data that feeds AI applications.

Commenting on the research, inforcer chief strategy officer Christian Nagele highlighted the increasing number of AI-enabled security threats targeting identity, which are leaving SMBs more at risk than ever.

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“The speed and scale of the threat has changed, and businesses will remain exposed until MSPs establish, maintain and rigorously apply a strong, standardized security posture for Microsoft 365 environments,” he explained.

“What in the past has often been seen as a 'nice-to-have' is now utterly non-negotiable for MSPs."

Data protection and governance gaps

Aggregated data from inforcer’s platform also highlighted a lack of basic security controls, with just over half (56%) of Copilot tenants found to be lacking either a data loss prevention (DLP) policy or data sensitivity labels – while just 16% had both.

As MSPs struggle to keep up with demand, almost nine in ten (86%) lack full visibility into their customers’ AI usage, further compounding the potential for AI rollouts to introduce major security, compliance, and privacy risks.

The report also revealed a consistency gap around standardized policies and security management. Only 28% of MSPs reported that they consistently apply centrally managed or framework-aligned best practices, despite 69% stating that they have them.

More than half (51%) said they are lacking a consistently enforced baseline across customer tenants.

Additionally, continuous monitoring was found to be another key area for improvement, exposing the potential for configuration drift to remain hidden for months at a time.

Just 18% of respondents revealed that they continuously review their customers’ Microsoft security posture, while around a third (32%) only undertake a review once per year or after a security incident.

Automation is a top priority for MSPs

Inforcer said MSPs already recognize the need to implement a higher level of automation and standardization to aid with the operational challenges they now face, with 80% identifying it as a top strategic priority for the year ahead.

Despite this recognition, manual processes remain dominant with less than a third (31%) of respondents capable of rolling out a single policy change across all managed tenants within minutes.

According to Nagele, commercializing Microsoft security and AI represents one of the biggest short-term opportunities for MSPs to get ahead in the current landscape.

“Those that act within the next six months will not only establish new recurring revenue streams, but also build a competitive advantage that becomes increasingly difficult for others to replicate,” he continued.

“The MSPs that move first won't just be better positioned for 2027, they will be setting the standard that their competitors have to race to meet."

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