La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet au service des sites industriels distants
Les enterprises OT ont besoin d'un moyen simple, centralisé et efficace pour sécuriser l'ensemble de leur surface d’attaque, qu'il s'agisse de la plus grande installation de production ou du plus petit site OT sur le terrain.
La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet offre des solutions robustes et évolutives pour protéger et connecter les sites OT sur le terrain.
Principaux avantages :
- Une visibilité totale permet d'éliminer les angles morts.
- Segmentation et SOC intégration pour un contrôle plus strict
- Sécurité renforcée conçue pour les environnements difficiles
Découvrez comment Fortinet peut vous aider à sécuriser et simplifier les opérations OT sur vos sites OT.
