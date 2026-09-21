Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms

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Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms
(Image credit: IBM)

2026 AI governance trends every leader should know

The newest Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms report shows just how fast AI governance expectations are evolving. Discover the trends shaping enterprise AI oversight and what organizations are prioritizing next.

Inside the report:

  • Governance priorities
  • Compliance trends
  • Platform evaluation insights
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