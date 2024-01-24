Maximize the value of generative AI for your organization

Generative AI has the potential to help your organization innovate faster to reinvent customer experiences and applications.

In this eBook, AWS can help you transform that potential into results by sharing the most cost-effective cloud infrastructure for generative AI, a host of artificial intelligence (AI) services, and solutions for your use case, with years of trusted AI expertise.

Download now to learn the fundamentals of and how to use generative AI to gain the most value for your business.

Provided by AWS