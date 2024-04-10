Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era
Unlock the full value of hybrid cloud and harness the power of generative AI
As generative AI grows in importance, the key to scaling the impact of AI lies with leveraging hybrid cloud to drive business outcomes.
Yet only 1 in 4 enterprises in a recent survey could boast a solid return on investment (ROI) from their cloud transformation efforts.
Making intentional architecture decisions is key to amplifying the value of hybrid cloud and AI across technology, platforms, processes and people based on the needs of business.
This whitepaper explains how you can design a hybrid cloud platform that takes advantage of gen AI and cloud services to drive business innovation.
