Modern DevSecOps: 6 Best Practices for AI-Accelerated Development | Cheat Sheet
The rapid pace of AI-driven development demands a new approach to DevSecOps. Can your security practices keep up? In this Snyk cheat sheet, discover best practices to modernize your DevSecOps and build a culture of security that scales in the AI era.
Download today to learn:
- Strategies to integrate security seamlessly across CI/CD and prioritize exploitable issues.
- Tactics to empower developers without slowing down innovation.
- Ways the Snyk AI Trust Platform can help you mature your team’s AI readiness and scale developer-first security.
