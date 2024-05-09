Most employees now worried about the encroachment of AI into their core job functions

More than half of workers say they are worried that AI makes them look replaceable, research from Microsoft and LinkedIn has found.

Three quarters of knowledge workers now use AI at work, saying it saves time, boosts creativity, and allows them to focus on their most important work. However, more than half of these admit that they're using it for their most important tasks, with 53% now worried about being replaced with AI entirely.

In a report, 'AI at work is here. Now comes the hard part', the companies found that the use of generative AI at work has nearly doubled in the past six months. LinkedIn says it's seeing a significant increase in professionals adding AI skills to their profiles, something most leaders say they now look for in a new hire.

The report identifies a group of power users who have reorganised their work processes and are saving more than 30 minutes per day. More than nine in ten of these power users say AI makes their overwhelming workload more manageable and their work more enjoyable.

These users are 61% more likely to have heard from their CEO about the importance of using generative AI at work, 53% more likely to receive encouragement from leadership to consider how AI can transform their function, and 35% more likely to receive tailored AI training for their particular role.

"AI is democratizing expertise across the workforce," says Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. "Our latest research highlights the opportunity for every organization to apply this technology to drive better decision-making, collaboration — and ultimately business outcomes."

However, although 79% of leaders agree that adopting AI is critical to remain competitive, 59% worry about quantifying the productivity gains of AI and 60% say their company lacks a vision and plan to implement it.

Although two-thirds of leaders say they wouldn’t hire someone without AI skills, only 39% of users have received AI training from their company and only 25% of companies expect to offer it this year.

As a result, nearly eight in ten users are bringing their own AI tools to work – missing out on the benefits that come from strategic AI use at scale, says Microsoft, and putting company data at risk.

In addition, globally, almost half say they're considering quitting in the year ahead – an all-time high since the so-called 'Great Reshuffle' of 2021. A separate LinkedIn study has found that the US numbers are even higher, with 85% eyeing a career move.

More than half of leaders also say they're concerned about having enough talent to fill roles this year, with leaders in cyber security, engineering, and creative design the most concerned.

"AI is redefining work, and it’s clear we need new playbooks," says Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn.

"It’s the leaders who build for agility instead of stability and invest in skill building internally that will give their organizations a competitive advantage and create more efficient, engaged and equitable teams."