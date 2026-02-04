Oracle targets financial services gains with new agentic AI suite

Oracle has announced a new agentic platform for retail banking, featuring a suite of AI applications, design tools, frameworks, and pre-built AI agents.

The applications are designed to automate core banking processes while keeping humans in control of decisions.

Oracle said the aim here is to help financial institutions deliver hyper-personalized services, whether the customer is banking online, using a mobile device, or visiting a physical branch.

These agents can orchestrate seamless, real-time, and highly tailored interactions, Oracle claimed, supported by human expertise for oversight and ethical governance.

“Oracle is ushering in a new era of banking where AI moves beyond task automation to deliver real business intelligence, agility, and trust at scale,” said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president for product management and development at Oracle Financial Services.

What Oracle is offering

The platform includes a number of new experience and domain agents for retail banking.

For example, the Product Brochure Generation agent and Smart Assist for Application Insights agent make it easier to maintain consistent product information and provide bankers with more accurate real-time answers to speed up application processes.

The Application Tracker agent delivers proactive management by predicting delays and recommending next steps. Oracle said this will enable a smooth handoff to underwriting staff, for example, while keeping the lead banker informed on the status of application approval.

Elsewhere, the Qualitative Analysis & Credit Decisioning agent draws on in-house data to suggest responses for complex scorecards, resulting in faster and more consistent credit decisions.

‘Experience agents’ look to boost automation

Experience agents in other retail domains, such as collections, also aim to improve productivity and efficiency for banking staff, the company said. These particular agents will automate compliance-related tasks, reducing staff workloads.

The Collector Call Summarization agent generates call notes from transcripts, dramatically reducing after-handle time (AHT).

Meanwhile, the Call Compliance Check agent analyzes call tone and sentiment for adherence to regulation such as the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, providing bankers instant feedback on compliance scores.

Over the next 12 months, Oracle said it plans to launch hundreds more retail and corporate banking agents.

“Our agentic platform is not just a set of applications, it’s a foundational architecture for building truly intelligent banks," said Shatpathy.

"By combining domain specific AI, human-in-the-loop governance, and enterprise grade scalability, we’re enabling banks to drive proactive, hyper-personalized engagement while innovating responsibly and competitively.”

Late last year, Oracle announced its new AI Agent Marketplace, offering AI agent templates from approved Oracle partners and systems integrators, aimed at providing enterprises with flexible options based on their individual needs.

