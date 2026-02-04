Oracle targets financial services gains with new agentic AI suite
The cloud giant has unveiled a new series of agents for retail banking providers
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Oracle has announced a new agentic platform for retail banking, featuring a suite of AI applications, design tools, frameworks, and pre-built AI agents.
The applications are designed to automate core banking processes while keeping humans in control of decisions.
Oracle said the aim here is to help financial institutions deliver hyper-personalized services, whether the customer is banking online, using a mobile device, or visiting a physical branch.
These agents can orchestrate seamless, real-time, and highly tailored interactions, Oracle claimed, supported by human expertise for oversight and ethical governance.
“Oracle is ushering in a new era of banking where AI moves beyond task automation to deliver real business intelligence, agility, and trust at scale,” said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president for product management and development at Oracle Financial Services.
What Oracle is offering
The platform includes a number of new experience and domain agents for retail banking.
For example, the Product Brochure Generation agent and Smart Assist for Application Insights agent make it easier to maintain consistent product information and provide bankers with more accurate real-time answers to speed up application processes.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The Application Tracker agent delivers proactive management by predicting delays and recommending next steps. Oracle said this will enable a smooth handoff to underwriting staff, for example, while keeping the lead banker informed on the status of application approval.
Elsewhere, the Qualitative Analysis & Credit Decisioning agent draws on in-house data to suggest responses for complex scorecards, resulting in faster and more consistent credit decisions.
‘Experience agents’ look to boost automation
Experience agents in other retail domains, such as collections, also aim to improve productivity and efficiency for banking staff, the company said. These particular agents will automate compliance-related tasks, reducing staff workloads.
The Collector Call Summarization agent generates call notes from transcripts, dramatically reducing after-handle time (AHT).
Meanwhile, the Call Compliance Check agent analyzes call tone and sentiment for adherence to regulation such as the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, providing bankers instant feedback on compliance scores.
Over the next 12 months, Oracle said it plans to launch hundreds more retail and corporate banking agents.
“Our agentic platform is not just a set of applications, it’s a foundational architecture for building truly intelligent banks," said Shatpathy.
"By combining domain specific AI, human-in-the-loop governance, and enterprise grade scalability, we’re enabling banks to drive proactive, hyper-personalized engagement while innovating responsibly and competitively.”
Late last year, Oracle announced its new AI Agent Marketplace, offering AI agent templates from approved Oracle partners and systems integrators, aimed at providing enterprises with flexible options based on their individual needs.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
European firms target bullish tech spending in 2026
News Reports from Gartner and Forrester predict record levels of tech investment
-
Is software optimization a lost art?
In-depth With the rise in AI-generated code, software complexity, and constrained compute, could software optimization be making a comeback?
-
‘DIY’ agent platforms are big tech’s latest gambit to drive AI adoption
Analysis The rise of 'DIY' agentic AI development platforms could enable big tech providers to drive AI adoption rates.
-
AI agent announcements are a dime a dozen right now – here’s what Oracle thinks it’s doing differently
News Oracle’s latest foray into the world of AI agents will leverage the firm’s strength in infrastructure and come at no additional cost to users.
-
Oracle bets on vector search capabilities to drive enterprise AI value
News Oracle claims its new tool will bring AI “to where the data is,” rather than the other way around
-
NetSuite doubles down on localized AI with UK, EMEA product launches
News Regional product launches aim to address struggles with ESG reporting and surface more data insights for NetSuite’s EMEA customers
-
Oracle ditches the hype for a straight talking generative AI approach
Analysis Oracle knows it has to box clever in the generative AI race, and its ambitions rest on delivering tangible enterprise use-cases
-
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide supply chain Oracle ecosystem services vendor assessment
Whitepaper In-depth assessment of IT consulting providers supporting supply chain management processes
-
Oracle missed the cloud boat - is it doing the same with AI?
Analysis Founder and chairman Larry Ellison says billions will be spent to lure AI companies to Oracle’s cloud, but is it too little too late?
-
NetSuite aims to be a ‘global local solution’, set to double down on automation
News The ERP giant is betting that its all-in approach will lure customers in the uniquely-complex EMEA market