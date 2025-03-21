AI agent announcements are a dime a dozen right now – here’s what Oracle thinks it’s doing differently

Oracle’s latest foray into the world of AI agents will leverage the firm’s strength in infrastructure and come at no additional cost to users, the company revealed at Oracle CloudWorld Tour London 2025.

‘AI Agent Studio’ will bring agentic capabilities to the Oracle Fusion platform, giving users the ability to create, deploy, and manage agents across cloud infrastructure.

The aim is to drive productivity by making it easier for Oracle customers to automate tasks using agentic technology, which is a form of AI that can be configured to complete entire business processes.

Speaking to ITPro, Oracle’s VP of AI business value, Neil Sholay, said a big differentiator of the platform is the fact that it comes at no additional cost to the end user.

Another key appeal, Sholay said, is that Oracle has a “complete platform” that this tool integrates with.

“Everything runs in one technology stack - so you have one development environment, one operating model, one commercial model, and that gives you huge benefits in terms of efficiency,” he said.

“What it also means is, if something is improved lower down the stack - say we've got some new Nvidia GPUs - everything benefits,” he added.

Cloud Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Miranda Nash, group VP of Oracle AI, made similar comments about the differentiation of Oracle’s agent studio as part of a press event ahead of CloudWorld Tour London.

Nash said the tool is included within users’ cloud subscriptions and that the platform is closely tied to the data that is already in Fusion. This, she said, helps leverage the existing capabilities of Fusion.

“It's really well suited when the center of gravity of what you're doing is Fusion Applications,” Nash said.

“The power of Fusion, of course, is that we've got a shared data model, which means this agent has access to those shared objects across HR, finance, front office, you know, supply chain - across basically the entire enterprise,” she added.

The agent market is getting crowded

Differentiation will become increasingly important as firms roll out competing agentic capabilities and platforms. In just the last few months, several big names in tech have put their hats in the ring.

Earlier this month, OpenAI released a set of tools and APIs designed to simplify the deployment of agentic AI, as well as new search tools and integrated observability tools to monitor how agents perform.

AWS announced an expansion of its existing Amazon Bedrock Agents towards the end of 2024, giving users access to tools for agent building, deployment, and orchestration.

Other names making moves in the agent space include Workday and Salesforce , both of which give users an ability to deploy agents within enterprise environments.