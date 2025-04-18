Putting small language models under the microscope
The benefits of small language models are undeniable – but they're no silver bullet
We’ve spent the past few years discussing large language models, the huge AI models that power a lot of the generative AI tools that have dominated the headlines.
But small language models are also possible – and rapidly growing in popularity.
What benefits do these tiny AI models offer, and how much use will they get in the coming months and years, and how do they differ from other lightweight, ‘low latency’ models?
In this episode, Jane and Rory take a look at some of the smallest AI models on the market, asking what they're for and if they could be the future of the technology.
Highlights
"Microsoft gave the example of using them for organizations with very limited resources, using them for very specific needs at the edge. So for example, if you wanted to put small language models on smartphones or in a vehicle, they could say very quickly answer user prompts without needing to send any data to the cloud or even have to stop and process the requests."
"Distillation, in short, is taking a small model, typically an open source, quite lightweight, small language model and training it based on outputs from a much larger model."
"It feels very much like you're pulling something apart only to put it back together again in a possibly more expensive or less convenient way. The reality is, if you need the capability of one of the hyperscalers, you probably don't have the capability to do that yourself, or it wouldn't make any economic sense to do so."
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Footnotes
- Small language models are growing in popularity — but they have a “hidden fallacy” that enterprises must come to terms with
- Small language models set for take-off next year
- Google’s new ‘Gemma’ AI models show that bigger isn’t always better
- Microsoft wants to take the hassle out of AI development with its ‘Models as a Service’ offering
- Three open source large language models you can use today
- Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has Silicon Valley flustered
Subscribe
- Subscribe to The ITPro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to The ITPro Podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the ITPro newsletter
- Subscribe to the ITPro Podcast on YouTube
- Join us on LinkedIn
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
-
-
CyberOne appoints Microsoft’s Tracey Pretorius to its advisory board
News The threat intelligence leader will provide strategic guidance to CyberOne’s executive team
By Daniel Todd
-
CISA issues warning in wake of Oracle cloud credentials leak
News The security agency has published guidance for enterprises at risk
By Ross Kelly
-
Google Cloud Next 2025: Targeting easy AI
ITPro Podcast Throughout its annual event, Google Cloud has emphasized the importance of simple AI adoption for enterprises and flexibility across deployment
By Rory Bathgate
-
Is the IT service desk dying out?
ITPro Podcast Employees could soon use chatbots to resolve common IT issues rather than wait for tickets to be resolved
By Rory Bathgate
-
Harnessing unstructured data to fuel AI
Sponsored Podcast Knowing how your data is stored can make all the difference to your AI success
By Rory Bathgate
-
How effective are AI agents?
ITPro Podcast AI agents have been sold with the promise of fully automating tasks without the need for step-by-step instructions
By Rory Bathgate
-
Are most AI projects destined to fail?
ITPro Podcast The current era of AI projects could provide the lessons we need to make the most of the technology going forward
By Rory Bathgate
-
Revenge quitting and Microsoft goes quantum
ITPro Podcast Breakthroughs in quantum computing across February have been matched by financial and workforce upsets in the tech sector
By Rory Bathgate
-
Who wins out from DeepSeek's success?
ITPro Podcast Firms focused on AI at the edge and open source LLMs could reap massive rewards from the Chinese startup's industry upset
By Rory Bathgate
-
DeepSeek flips the script
ITPro Podcast The Chinese startup's efficiency gains could undermine compute demands from the biggest names in tech
By Rory Bathgate