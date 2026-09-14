The future of AI depends on stronger partner programs — here’s what vendors need to know

There is little doubt that the channel is going to play a pivotal role during this next phase of enterprise AI adoption. The shift from experimenting with isolated AI projects to implementing intelligent, autonomous operations means that enterprises will be faced with a new level of sophistication and complexity.

In many cases, helping them solve the AI puzzle will fall squarely on the shoulders of those companies operating in the channel. Their experience, expertise, and problem-solving will be essential to help enterprises make sense of it all. And in doing so, they can tap into one of the fastest-growing areas of IT today.

In May 2026, Gartner predicted that AI spending was set to grow by 47% by the end of 2026 as enterprises expand their use of both the GenAI models embedded in existing software applications and the new AI agents within multiple workflows.

Indeed, Gartner went further, suggesting that up until relatively recently, AI spending has “primarily been driven by technology companies and hyperscalers” with enterprises “yet to really flex their spending potential”. That, says Gartner, looks set to gain momentum.

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If that is the case, then both the channel and vendors have been put on alert because if they are to benefit from this opportunity, it will need more than just local knowledge and the right solutions. It also needs the right partner program to bring it all together.

Because if nothing else, the AI era has shone a new spotlight on how channel programs work. And with partners becoming increasingly discerning about their network, vendors will have to seriously reassess what a ‘good’ program looks like.

Consistency drives scale

An ideal, modern partner program is simple. Partners should not have to navigate complex terminology or inconsistent structures across regions. Regardless of whether they are in London, New York, or Singapore, they should all have the same experience.

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In my experience, the most effective programs are those that are both easy to understand and easy to operate within. End customers are looking to move fast, and, as such, partners cannot afford to waste time cutting through unnecessary friction. Crucially, this will also help vendors in the long run as well, since a program that is easy to use ultimately becomes easier to manage.

It is important for vendors to remember that partners will often have to implement multiple tools for a single solution, meaning small amounts of friction can scale exponentially on more intricate initiatives. For example, a business looking to implement agentic AI will also need a way to constantly feed the agents with up-to-date data, meaning a partner will likely have to install a comprehensive content management system to guarantee the project’s success.

But that is just the beginning if organizations are going to achieve a truly ‘agentic enterprise’ — an operating model where humans and agents work together seamlessly. They will also likely need multiple solutions across infrastructure, security, governance, and implementation, all collaborating simultaneously to reach that level.

A truly shared partnership

In that same vein, transparency is key to success. Partners should have a clear view of pipeline, performance, and joint execution at all times, which also allows vendors to know clearly what’s working and what needs to change. After all, the basis for any successful business relationship is trust, meaning nothing should feel hidden or arbitrary.

Partners also need to consider flexibility. Different partners will have different strengths, meaning a good program allows them to engage in ways that suit them and evolve their role over time.

Ultimately, this boils down to mutual commitment. The relationship works best when it is a two-way street, with partners and vendors acting as a single team. When it is done right, the former commits resources and provides expertise, while the latter offers support, visibility, and incentives. Technology, systems, training, planning, sales motions, and, most importantly, success should be shared wherever possible.

The channel will not wait

In the same way that AI is only as strong as its supporting foundations, channel partners are only as strong as their network. And as organizations move away from isolated AI experiments to intelligent, governed outcomes at scale, that network now matters more than ever.

Modern partner programs are simple, transparent, flexible, globally consistent, and focused on long-term customer outcomes, with partners treated as strategic collaborators rather than just another sales channel.

If a vendor’s program falls flat on one of these elements and ends up being the weak link in the chain, they risk missing out. If Gartner is right about the opportunities coming down the road, then enterprises have not even scratched the surface of their spending potential. It is up to vendors now to ensure their programs can help them ride that wave when the time comes.