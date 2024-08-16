The Gorilla Guide® to... Creating business value with generative AI

Key considerations when advancing GenAI in your business

Creating Business Value with Generative AI
In this Gorilla Guide, you should find the information you need to better understand the values and costs of your own adoption, creation, and piloting of GenAI technologies

You'll see how Intel 5th Gen Xeon-powered HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers and specially crafted Generative AI solutions can help your organization to:

  • Put AI to work for your business
  • Add value and insights to business operations
  • Create and deploy your first Generative AI applications

