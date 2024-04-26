The language of innovation

Why and how to gain your customers’ trust with your AI and digital transformation strategy

The Language of Innovation
Terms like ChatGPT and generative AI have made it into the public lexicon. From increasing yields and reducing risks in the mining industry to reducing food wastage in agriculture, AI is at the forefront of all things innovation in every space.

It’s no wonder, then, that it’s hard to separate innovation from AI — they’re so tightly intertwined. Every leader wants to innovate, every brand promises its customers innovation, and most companies have jumped on the AI bandwagon.

This enthusiasm for AI is not unwarranted: A McKinsey research revealed that AI has the potential to generate up to $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in global corporate profits annually.

This guide from Language I/O unpacks the top priorities of digital transformation. It also talks about why your AI integration initiatives should start with optimizing customer experience — primarily customer support.

This guide will not be complete without information on how you can make translation a seamless part of your innovation. 

