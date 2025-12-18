The Road to Windows 11 Whitepaper

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
The Road to Windows 11 Whitepaper
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

It’s key to act immediately. The end of support for Windows 10 in October 2025 means that all security patches and innovation updates will cease, which could put your business at risk.

Built with modern security frameworks in mind, Windows 11 is designed to protect your systems against the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. From advanced hardware based security features to support for zero trust networks, it raises the bar.

Dell Technologies recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Give Your Workforce a Boost with AI PCs
    Give Your Workforce a Boost with AI PCs - BANT

    whitepaper

  • Empower your business with enhanced security, improved productivity and AI-driven innovation
    Empower your business with enhanced security, improved productivity and AI-driven innovation

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸