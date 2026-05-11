Unified Dell AI PC portfolio brochure

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Unified Dell AI PC portfolio brochure
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

This handy customer brochure concisely lays out the naming conventions for Dell's new unified portfolio. Useful for customers completely new to Dell, existing customers who need a 101 on our new branding, or as a reference guide for customers well versed in our new unified portfolio. Please note this file was specifically designed for an Intel campaign.

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